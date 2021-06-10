ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are looking into the death of a 3-year-old boy in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
According to police, the boy fell from a window before he was attacked and killed by the family dogs.
Police responded to the home on South 5th Street on Wednesday evening.
The boy fell from a window at the back of the house and into a fenced yard where two dogs were held, they said.
A neighbor saw what happened and said she tried to help.
“The dogs were bad, the dogs, everybody was scared of the dogs. As soon as the baby fell, the dogs attack him,” said Maria Rocha. “Killed him, right then and there. Oh man, I didn’t sleep all night. My heart is broken. I didn’t sleep all night. I cannot believe this happened.”
CBS2 was told the boy was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Prosecutors said the dogs were taken away and no arrests were made.