NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Doctors say an alarming trend has been born out of the pandemic.

More and more women, particularly young women, drinking heavily during lockdown.

A JAMA study found 41% of women drank more in 2020 than in 2019. In some cases, it cost them their lives.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with Dr. Stavros Christoudias, a general surgeon working in the emergency room at several New Jersey hospitals. He compared photos of a healthy liver with those of a diseased liver.

“It’s kind of the difference between looking at a flat surface of Jello and the difference between looking at the surface of oatmeal,” Dr. Christoudias explained. “It looks like a grenade went off on this liver.”

He said, prior to the past year, the youngest patient he had seen with end-stage liver disease was about 45 to 50 years old.

“[Now], I’ve got 20-year-olds that we lost, didn’t get a new liver in time,” he said.

Recently, a 26-year-old female patient died.