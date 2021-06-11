MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect apparently broke into a Placer County home and then took a shower, only to be confronted by the homeowner armed with a shotgun.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 3 just before 11 p.m., a homeowner reported that they were watching TV in a bedroom when they heard the water running.READ MORE: New York-Presbyterian To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations For Staff
They then went to see why the water was running and noticed broken glass by their front door.
Acting quickly, the homeowner’s spouse then grabbed a shotgun and went to check the bathroom. Inside, they found 25-year-old Elk Grove resident Carrola Tiago-Freitas taking a shower.READ MORE: Another Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 10-Year-Old Justin Wallace
Tiago-Freitas was held at gunpoint until deputies arrived and he was soon arrested.
Deputies believe Tiago-Freitas broke into the home by throwing a ceramic rabbit he found on the lawn through a window. For some reason, he then decided to get in the shower.MORE NEWS: Some Federal Unemployment Benefits Run Out This Weekend, How Long Does Your State Have?
Tiago-Freitas is now facing residential burglary charges.