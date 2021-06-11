NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and four others were hurt when a car crashed into a senior living facility in Brooklyn.
It happened at the intersection of National Drive and Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the vehicle was traveling at a very high speed and the driver lost control.
The vehicle went through a metal fence, hit a wall and came to a stop at the driveway of the Sunrise Senior Living Facility.
Investigators said 18-year-old Jack Levy, a passenger, died at the scene.
The driver and three other passengers were taken to hospitals.