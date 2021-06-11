NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery was caught on video in the lobby of a building in the Bronx.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. on June 2 near Aqueduct Avenue and West 190 Street in Fordham Manor.
Surveillance video shows two suspects run up to the 21-year-old victim as he opens the door. One suspect can be seen pointing a gun at the man as they remove several pieces of jewelry, including rings, a watch and necklace.READ MORE: Another Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 10-Year-Old Justin Wallace
Police said the suspects also made off with his wallet and $300 in cash. They allegedly took off in a dark-colored SUV.
The victim was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.