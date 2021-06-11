NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Pulitzer Prize was awarded posthumously to Les Payne on Friday.
Payne, who died in 2018, was honored for his acclaimed book "The Dead are Rising."
The biography about Malcolm X was finished by his daughter Tamara, who was also honored.
Payne was a longtime Newsday columnist, Harlem resident and one of the founders of the National Association of Black Journalists.
He was also a regular contributor to “Sunday Edition” on CBS2.