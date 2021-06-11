NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a woman’s beloved dog and the suspect who allegedly stole her car in Brooklyn with the toy poodle was inside.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with the woman’s family Thursday.

Flyers are up all around Lindower Park, the last place where Luna went with her 73-year-old owner for a Sunday afternoon stroll before the dog was taken.

The victim’s worried granddaughter asked CBS2 not to reveal her identity.

“A robber came to the side of her car, yanked the door open, and pulled her out by her feet, dragging her against the cement. She ended up injuring herself,” said the woman’s granddaughter.

Police said the woman was parked in the area of Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive around 1 p.m. when the suspect approached the car displaying a walking stick.

“Once the suspect entered the vehicle, he drove away, missing my grandmother’s head by centimeters. He drove away and her phone, her wallet, and most importantly her pet poodle Luna was in the car,” the woman’s granddaughter told DeAngelis.

Police released video of the suspect. They found the stolen car Wednesday morning in Williamsburg, but not the dog.

“This dog is everything to her. This is her therapy, emotional support dog. So right now she’s very worried about her dog and she’s very anxious and nervous without it,” her granddaughter said.

She described Luna as a happy, calm dog that her grandmother got nine years ago in Puerto Rico.

The family is making a plea to the public for help finding Luna, but also to stay safe.

“This is generally a very safe area in Brooklyn. But it just goes to show that the public needs to be constantly observant and aware of their surroundings,” said the woman’s granddaughter

The family posted flyers near where it happened, but also in Williamsburg where the car was found. They’re offering a reward to anyone who returns Luna safely.

The 73-year-old victim was treated at the hospital for a head injury. Her granddaughter said she’s home recovering.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the whereabouts of the woman’s dog is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.