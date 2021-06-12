By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy weekend everyone! We can expect a decent weekend, but we can also expect to be fighting clouds for clear breaks through Sunday PM.
A few showers overnight are possible as we get squeezed between a few fronts. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s around NYC and the mountains. Cooler weather prevails at the coast. Upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday AM: the brightest. If you are well east of NYC, you look to hold on to sunshine the longest well into Sunday afternoon.
Can’t rule out a stray storm Sunday, especially in the mountains.
