NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three men accused of violently robbing multiple people and a business in the same day.
It all happened on May 30.
Police say around 3:40 a.m., the three men robbed a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man in Queens Village at gunpoint. One of the suspects allegedly pistol-whipped the 29-year-old man.
The suspects got away with jewelry, two iPhones and two Louis Vuitton wallets containing credit cards. The victims' credit cards were later used in a Brooklyn store.
Around 9:30 a.m., the same three suspects allegedly robbed a barber shop on Lorimer Street in Williamsburg.
Police say one of the suspects went to the register and stole $700 while the other two distracted an employee. When the employee tried to run after them, the suspects pulled out firearms.
Anyone who has information regarding thse incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.