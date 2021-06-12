RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s controversy in a New Jersey school district.
This week, the Randolph Township Board of Education unanimously voted to remove the names of all holidays from the school calendar and call them "days off."
This comes after the district had previously changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.
The board says they made the decision to be "inclusive and equitable" after getting feedback from the community.
Now, some people are upset that the public had no say in the decision. More than 1,000 people have signed a Change.org petition for the board members and superintendent to resign.