NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a big day for vinyl lovers with the return of Record Store Day.
Hundreds of people lined up to get inside the Rough Trade NYC store in Rockefeller Center.
Record Store Day is the biggest day of the year in vinyl, but it had been on hold because of the pandemic.
The day gives fans a chance to get their hands on limited edition, exclusive releases.
"Vinyl as a music culture is about having a tactile thing to touch and hold, to cherish, and there's nothing wrong with streaming music, that's great, but to have something that's not as disposable, that really is special I think is what speaks to a lot of people about the vinyl culture and records in general," Rough Trade NYC manager George Flanagan said.
A second Record Store Day is scheduled for July 17.