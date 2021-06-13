Campaign 2021Early Voting Underway In New York City Primaries
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Puerto Rican Day Parade will march on Sunday, but the festivities will once again be virtual.

Crowds will not be lining Fifth Avenue for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is traditionally the largest celebration of Puerto Rican culture in the U.S.

The virtual parade is set to get underway at noon.

The cast of “In the Heights” will serve as grand marshals.

