NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Puerto Rican Day Parade will march on Sunday, but the festivities will once again be virtual.
Crowds will not be lining Fifth Avenue for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Police Searching For Driver After Man Seriously Hurt In Queens Hit-And-Run
It is traditionally the largest celebration of Puerto Rican culture in the U.S.READ MORE: NYPD: Mother Throws 4-Week-Old Daughter, 2-Year-Old Son Out Window Before Jumping Out Herself
The virtual parade is set to get underway at noon.MORE NEWS: Caught On Camera: Man Punches Woman In Face After Stealing Phone In Central Park
The cast of “In the Heights” will serve as grand marshals.