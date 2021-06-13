NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man suspected of punching and robbing a 13-year-old boy in the Bronx.
It happened at an apartment building near East 166th Street and Forest Avenue around 3 p.m. on May 28.
According to police, the suspect followed the teen into the building and inside an elevator.
According to police, the suspect followed the teen into the building and inside an elevator.

There, he allegedly demanded money from the teen, who told the man he didn't have any.
The suspect allegedly responded by punching the boy, going through his pockets, and stealing his cellphone and coat, police said.
The suspect got off the elevator and fled.
The boy suffered a bruised lip but refused medical attention, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.