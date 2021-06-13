NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after police said he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver in Queens.
The victim, 47, was walking on the sidewalk when he was hit, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.READ MORE: Puerto Rican Day Parade Goes Virtual For 2nd Straight Year
Tire tracks were still visible on the pavement where the vehicle jumped the curb and seriously injured the man at the corner of Leavitt Street and 35th Avenue in Flushing.
Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Video from that night shows what appears to be the victim’s hat and face mask on the ground.READ MORE: NYPD: Mother Throws 4-Week-Old Daughter, 2-Year-Old Son Out Window Before Jumping Out Herself
The man was rushed to the hospital.
Police did not have a description of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD.MORE NEWS: Caught On Camera: Man Punches Woman In Face After Stealing Phone In Central Park
CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.