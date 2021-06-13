NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An alleged drunk driver faces vehicular manslaughter charges after a deadly crash in Queens.
The wreckage was piled up on the sidewalk of Eliot Avenue and Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth early Sunday morning.
Police said the driver of a Ford Explorer, 22-year-old Erik Chimborazo, crashed into a Toyota SUV that was operating as a for-hire Lyft vehicle at around 4 a.m.
The Toyota driver, later identified as 47-year-old Mohammed Hossain, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with the driver's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we are ready to assist law enforcement however we can," Lyft said in a statement.
Chimborazo is accused of driving while impaired by alcohol, as well as not having a license, insurance, or inspection.