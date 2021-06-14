NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Times Square celebrated Flag Day Monday by unveiling flags designed by seniors.
Eleven handmade flags are taking pride of place at an installation on Broadway and 45th Street in Times Square.
They were created by seniors at Encore Community Services, a senior support program in Midtown.
The designs tell of personal stories of overcoming hardship.
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the U.S. on June 14, 1777.