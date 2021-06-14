NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 32-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle in Brooklyn.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg.READ MORE: New York City To Hold Ticker Tape Parade For Health Care Workers, First Responders, Essential Workers July 7 Up Canyon Of Heroes
Police said the victim was sitting in the passenger seat when he was shot. He was later pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: New York City Senior Centers Reopen For Indoor Programming
The gunman also attacked the 38-year-old driver, hitting him with the weapon and stealing his chain, police say.
So far, no arrests have been made, and the victim’s name has not been released.MORE NEWS: Italian-Americans Take Issue With Randolph, N.J. Board Of Education's Decision To Drop All Holidays From Calendar
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.