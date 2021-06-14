NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were shot outside a gentlemen’s club overnight in Queens.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Starlet's Gentleman's Club on 25th Avenue in Woodside.
Police said a group of men got into a dispute outside the club. A 25-year-old was shot in the right arm, and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg.
Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
So far, no word on any arrests.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.