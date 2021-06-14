NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was punched, stabbed and robbed on the subway in Queens.
It happened three weeks ago on a stationary A train at the Lefferts Boulevard station.READ MORE: New York City To Hold Ticker Tape Parade For Health Care Workers, First Responders July 7 Up Canyon Of Heroes
Police said a man punched the 57-year-old victim, then stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object and stole his wallet.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: New York City Senior Centers Reopen For Indoor Programming
The suspect took off heading west on Liberty Avenue.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Italian-Americans Take Issue With Randolph, N.J. Board Of Education's Decision To Drop All Holidays From Calendar
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.