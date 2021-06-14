NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shocking attack was caught on video in Queens.
It happened at 4 p.m. Sunday at Fulton Street and Eldert Lane in Woodhaven.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Allegedly Punching Woman In Face During Central Park Robbery
Surveillance video captures the attack. It shows a delivery worker, 53, riding on bicycle when a man wearing a green hooded shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a camouflage balaclava comes riding up behind him carrying a large knife.
The video shows the knife-wielding man stab the delivery worker in the back, sending him tumbling to the ground.READ MORE: Campaign 2021: Gloves Come Off In New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary As Early Voting Continues
The attacker kept riding on eastbound on Fulton Street.
The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. Police say the wound was not life-threatening.
Police have not said if there was any altercation that may have led to the incident, or whether it is completely random.MORE NEWS: NYPD Looking For Man Accused Of Hitting Subway Riders With Brick
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.