BREAKINGNew York Relaxes Most COVID Restrictions After Reaching 70% Vaccination Rate
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a momentous day in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York state has lifted most COVID restrictions after hitting a 70% vaccination rate.

(credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office)

To celebrate the essential workers, there will be fireworks displays across the state, Cuomo said. State assets, like bridges, will be lit blue and gold tonight. The Empire State Building will also be lit blue and gold to celebrate the milestone.

“It’s our way of saying thank you all across the state,” Cuomo said. “I’ll tell you how to honor essential workers. You get vaccinated so you don’t need the essential workers again.”

The following locations will be lit blue and gold:

  • Empire State Building
  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

The fireworks will start at 9:15 a.m. In our area, there will be displays in New York harbor, Nyack Memorial Park and Jones Beach, according to the governor’s office.

