HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Hackensack Fire Department is in mourning over the death of retired Lt. Timothy Rice.
His death was announced Saturday. He was 42.
He joined the Fire Department in 2004 and was beloved as a "fireman's fireman, always there to help out in the firehouse, with union activities, and anytime anyone needed a hand or someone to talk to," the Hackensack Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.
His funeral is taking place Tuesday morning at Our Lady of the Visitation Church.
“Timmy will be missed by all who worked with him and knew him. Timmy keep a eye on us as you fight the fires in the [heavens] above. Our deepest condolences to his family.” the City of Hackensack Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “On behalf of the Hackensack and Paramus Fire Departments we would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support for the Rice family.”