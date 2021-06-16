WALLKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The family of an Orange County man killed by police says the shooting “appears to be justifiable.”
Wallkill police shot and killed Christopher VanKleeck on Saturday afternoon, just steps from his home.READ MORE: Seen On Video: Marijuana Thrown Off Rooftop During Attempted Robbery In Brooklyn
His family released a statement Wednesday confirming VanKleeck suffered from mental illness.
UPDATE: uncle of man shot dead by Wallkill Police tells me family believes "it appears to be a justifiable shooting. (Police) have been… compassionate throughout this ordeal. We ask that the public not judge the situation prior to any investigative outcome." https://t.co/sMID9EfSSIREAD MORE: Police Say Man Smashed Bottle In The Face Of Subway Rider In Brooklyn
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) June 16, 2021
“My nephew, brother’s son, Christopher VanKleeck, after a long struggle with mental illness, was shot in what appears to be a justifiable shooting by the Town of Wallkill Police Department,” his uncle, Anthony Lucarelli, said. “The Wallkill Police Department and the New York State Police have been professional and compassionate throughout this ordeal. Our family is cooperating with what we know will be a thorough investigation. We ask that the public not judge the situation prior to any investigative outcome.”MORE NEWS: NYPD: 10-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted By Stranger Inside Her Manhattan Home
The family urged the community to wait for the results of an investigation, which is being overseen by the state attorney general.