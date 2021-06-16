NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With New York state lifting COVID restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is time to move homeless individuals out of hotels and back into shelters.
First, he says, the state must approve the plan.
"It's time for us to get that sign off from the state so that we can move forward. Once we get that sign off, we can start immediately moving people to shelters and get back to that work of moving them forward in their lives," de Blasio said.
Thousands of people were moved into hotels temporarily to keep them safe during the pandemic.
The mayor says the city can have 8,000 people currently in hotels resettled in shelters by the end of July.