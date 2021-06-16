CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of illegal fireworks have been confiscated by police in Queens.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted a picture of more than 600 illegal fireworks officers from the 103rd Precinct got off the streets.

The commissioner says it’s a safety and quality-of-life concern for all New Yorkers this time of year.

Last week, the city announced a multi-agency task force to address illegal fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July.

