LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The FBI says a kidnapping suspect was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey.
The Newark and Philadelphia offices were investigating a kidnapping around 6 a.m. on Lakeview Avenue in Leonia.READ MORE: Juneteenth 2021: Tri-State Area Events Honoring Liberation Of America's Last Enslaved People
Authorities said the suspect was killed during a confrontation.READ MORE: Lisa Banes' Hit-And-Run Death Amplifies Concerns About Scooters On City Streets
The kidnapping victim was found safe.
No further details are immediately available.MORE NEWS: Ford Maverick: Hybrid Truck 'Challenges Status Quo, Stereotypes' Of Pickups, Expert Says
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.