By CBSNewYork Team
LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The FBI says a kidnapping suspect was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The Newark and Philadelphia offices were investigating a kidnapping around 6 a.m. on Lakeview Avenue in Leonia.

Authorities said the suspect was killed during a confrontation.

The kidnapping victim was found safe.

No further details are immediately available.

