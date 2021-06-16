TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is cracking down on businesses offering so-called “free marijuana gifts.”
State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sent cease-and-desist letters to four vendors who offered free cannabis items with the purchase of snacks or baked goods.
The AG says businesses are getting ahead of marijuana regulations in New Jersey, which are still being worked out after the state legalized weed for adult use.
Grewal says the marijuana “gifts” were also not really free, but rather baked into the price of other items.