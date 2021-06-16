NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the candidates to take over the investigation into former president Donald Trump’s taxes reportedly paid no federal income taxes herself for a few years.
Tali Farhadian Weinstein is running for Manhattan District Attorney in the Democratic primary.
According to tax data obtained by ProPublica, Farhadian Weinstein and her husband, a hedge fund manager, reported income over $100 million in 2011 but paid no federal income taxes in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
In a statement to ProPublica, the couple said they earned no net income in those years.
Lucy Lang, who is also running for Manhattan DA, responded, saying the country’s most high-profile tax evasion investigation “cannot be entrusted to someone who themselves has not paid federal taxes.”