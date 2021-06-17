NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager died Thursday after being stabbed on the street in Brooklyn.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, police are questioning a person of interest at the 81st Precinct.

Police say the deadly altercation may have stemmed from an argument over a parking spot.

The residential block of Decatur Street off Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant was a crime scene Thursday.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy named Tory Lovik was on the street when sources tell CBS2 he got into some sort of parking dispute with a 48-year-old man.

The argument escalated and investigators believe the 48-year-old man stabbed Tory in the chest.

The teenager was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

The latest NYPD data shows felony assaults are up 8% citywide compared to this time last year and murders are up 13.5%.

Police say the victim’s father arrived at the scene shortly after the altercation, but investigators are still trying to piece together the sequence of events.

At this hour, no charges have been filed.