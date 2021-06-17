NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re looking to buy a bike this summer, you may have to wait due to a nationwide shortage.

The pandemic slowed bike production and manufacturers have yet to catch up.

At the same time, demand skyrocketed last year and isn’t slowing down.

There’s now a struggle to supply products across the city, including at Bicycle Habitat in Park Slope, which says there’s a two-to-three month wait.

Some stores ran out of inventory last year, which has been hurting bike businesses.

“We’re definitely not making that much money, but we’re just making enough to survive right now,” said Jason Dohrmann, at Summit and Cycle.

“We’re seeing numbers that are just jaw-dropping,” said Matt Powell, with the market research firm NDP Group.

According to NDP Group, sales between December 2020 and February 2021 grew 55% compared to the same time the previous year.