HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Connecticut is one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana.

The Senate voted Thursday to legalize adult use, with a vote of 16 to 11. The bill now moves to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk.

The Democratic governor, whose administration helped to negotiate the final deal, is expected to sign it into law.

“We will have a regulated product, a taxed product and a system for use by adults, as we have for tobacco, as we have for alcohol,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, noting that marijuana is already prevalent in society.

It’s also anticipated senators will register the final vote by the General Assembly on a massive bill that spells out details of the new two-year $46.3 billion state budget, among other issues.

Thursday marked the second time the Senate had voted on both bills in special session. Each was amended by the House of Representatives, requiring another Senate vote. The Senate previously passed the marijuana bill during the regular legislative session, but the House did not vote on it in time for the General Assembly’s June 9 adjournment deadline.

House members on Wednesday stripped an amendment the Senate previously added to the cannabis legalization bill that ensured that an “equity applicant” for marijuana industry licenses, who would receive preferential status, could include people living in certain geographic areas who were previously arrested or convicted for the sale, use, manufacture or cultivation of cannabis. The provision also applied to individuals whose parent, spouse or child was arrested or convicted of the same charges.

Lamont had threatened to veto the legislation if that provision were included, arguing it would open up the industry and give preference to tens of thousands of people with a history of cannabis crimes, or members of their families, regardless of their financial means.

Both New York and New Jersey have already legalized reactional marijuana.

