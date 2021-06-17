NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are facing charges in the death of a man who was crushed in a makeshift elevator at a Brooklyn grocery store in 2018.
It happened at KP Farm on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.
The Brooklyn District Attorney says 62-year-old Young-Kil Sim was delivering an order of grocery bags to the store when he was crushed to death while using an illegally installed elevator.
On Thursday, the district attorney announced charges against 76-year-old Jin Sung Cho and 72-year-old Kwan Yoon.
The DA alleges Cho, who owns the store, hired Yoon to install a makeshift elevator without a permit or proper license.
Yoon and Cho have both been charged with criminally negligent homicide. Yoon has also been charged with second-degree manslaughter.