LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Ocean County Sheriff’s office says reports of a small aircraft crashing into the water off Long Beach Island are unfounded.
The sheriff's office received a report around 11:30 a.m. Thursday about the aircraft, believed to be a glider, down roughly a mile off shore near 26th Street.
The U.S Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police conducted a search of the area.
The sheriff's office told CBS2 the reports were unfounded shortly after 1 p.m.
