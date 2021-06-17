CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Ocean County Sheriff’s office says reports of a small aircraft crashing into the water off Long Beach Island are unfounded.

The sheriff’s office received a report around 11:30 a.m. Thursday about the aircraft, believed to be a glider, down roughly a mile off shore near 26th Street.

The U.S Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police conducted a search of the area.

The sheriff’s office told CBS2 the reports were unfounded shortly after 1 p.m.

