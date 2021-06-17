NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Lower Manhattan.
It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday inside a home near Broadway and Bond Street.READ MORE: Reports Of Small Aircraft In Water Off Long Beach Island Unfounded, Sheriff's Office Says
Police said a 10-year-old girl awoke to the man rubbing himself against her feet.READ MORE: New Jersey Named Best State To Live In, According To New Ranking
The suspect took off in an unknown direction, and the child was not physically hurt.MORE NEWS: Reopening New York: US Open To Allow Full Fan Capacity At 2021 Tournament
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.