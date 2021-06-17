CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today’s a near repeat of yesterday: sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be clear and comfortable. Temps will fall into the 60s with 50s across our suburbs and even some distant 40s N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. A late day or evening shower can’t be ruled out.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday’s hotter and more humid with a 40% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with some 90+ degree readings possible.

Things quiet down for Father’s Day, but the heat stays in place… highs in the 80s.

