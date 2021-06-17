Today’s a near repeat of yesterday: sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight will be clear and comfortable. Temps will fall into the 60s with 50s across our suburbs and even some distant 40s N&W.READ MORE: NYC Shootings: Another Night Of Gun Violence Leaves At Least 3 Dead
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. A late day or evening shower can’t be ruled out.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Punches 82-Year-Old, Steals His Cane Inside Lower East Side Bodega
Saturday’s hotter and more humid with a 40% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with some 90+ degree readings possible.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle Overnight Blaze In Hell's Kitchen, Just Blocks From Earlier Fire
Things quiet down for Father’s Day, but the heat stays in place… highs in the 80s.