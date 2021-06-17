NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another violent night in New York City, with at least seven shootings and three people killed.
Several of the incidents happened in Brooklyn, within a span of just a few hours.
Police said a 33-year-old man was on his way to a cookout after 11 p.m. when a large fight broke out on Menahan Street in Bushwick. He was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital.
It's unclear if he was the intended target or an innocent bystander.
There were at least five other shootings in Brooklyn since 9 p.m. Wednesday — from East Flatbush, to Gravesend, and three in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
It was a similar scene in the Bronx, where police said two people were shot around 11:30 p.m. near Marion Avenue and East 194th Street. A woman did not survive, and a 31-year-old man was listed in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital.
The violent night added to the growing list of shootings this year. As of June 13, there have been 634 shootings — a 64% increase compared to 2020.