PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the country for the first time commemorates Juneteenth as a federal holiday, it is also for the first time a state holiday in New Jersey.
The Garden State is marking the occasion with a new law that prevents housing discrimination.READ MORE: LaGuardia Airport AirTrain Project Placed On Hold Over Environmental Impact Concerns
Friday, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Paterson, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Fair Chance in Housing Act into law.READ MORE: 2 Critically Hurt In Moped Crash In Brooklyn
The legislation bans landlords from asking about criminal history on housing applications. The governor says it’s a step in the right direction to address racial wealth disparity.
“I am proud to sign into law a measure to further level what has been for too long an unlevel playing field when it comes to access to housing,” Murphy said. “This is nothing less than a game changer.”MORE NEWS: New York Scaling Back Mass COVID Vaccination Sites, Adding Pop-Ups At Early Voting Locations
In some cases, federal law will still allow landlords to ask about certain convictions.