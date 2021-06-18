By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Skies finally start to fill in with clouds Friday as an approaching frontal boundary brings the chance for a PM storm Saturday. Hot weather is on the way too. In fact, the record-breaking heat out west will settle over our area, but in much more tame fashion. Thankfully!
Friday is a partly sunny day with highs climbing into the mid 80s. NYC's High: 84.
The heat and humidity pour on Saturday. Temps in the upper 80s, even some 90s, feeling even hotter. They can trigger a storm after 3 or 4 p.m.
Father's Day looks hot but has nice and low humidity. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads!
Have a good one!