WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police made a grim discovery at a home in Westport, Connecticut.
The bodies of a woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found inside.
Police said officers were called to the home on Lyndale Park for a report of an unresponsive female Thursday afternoon.
The identities of the mother and child were not immediately released. Their deaths are under investigation.
Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.
