NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was struck during an overnight carjacking in Brooklyn, police said.
It happened just before midnight near West 15th Street and Surf Avenue in Coney Island.
According to police, a man was loading his two children into his car when the 24-year-old suspect got behind the wheel and tried to drive away.
Investigators said the suspect struck the 40-year-old woman near the scene.
The suspect was arrested and charges are pending, police said.