LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are trying to find two teens missing from Lindenhurst.
Lydia Pacheco, 15, and Aaliyah Powers, 16, are believed to be together, police said.READ MORE: Driver Wanted After Jeep Plowed Into Family On Bronx Sidewalk; 'Car Sped Up To Hit Us,' Witness Says
Lydia hasn’t been seen since June 15. She’s approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Aaliyah was last seen June 15 at the McDonald’s on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, where she works. She’s approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 128 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.READ MORE: Gottlieb Says US Needs New Vaccine Strategy As Pace Of Shots Lags
Aaliyah was last seen wearing a light blue McDonald’s uniform with black pants and black sneakers.
Investigators believe the teens may be traveling by train.MORE NEWS: Suspect Accused Of Forcing Woman To Perform Sex Act, Then Robbing Her In Queens
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152.