NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD said Sunday officers are trying to find a man linked to a pattern of alleged police impersonation around the city.
Police say Anthony Gonzalez posed as law enforcement to coerce people to pay for law services, though no such services were provided.
According to police, Gonzalez most recently posed as a detective to take nearly $4,000 from a 45-year-old man on May 13. Investigators said Gonzalez told the man the money would pay for law services.
Back on April 14, police say Gonzalez took a 60-year-old man’s computer, two pairs of sneakers, more than a dozen bottles of cologne and clothing.
Nearly a year ago, on July 20, 2020, police say Gonzalez displayed a badge and firearm during an argument with an employee at an apartment building on West 49th Street. Gonzalez allegedly threatened the have the employee investigated by law enforcement.
