NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man connected to an alleged sex crime and armed robbery in Queens.
It happened to a 31-year-old woman near 78th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst around 2:15 a.m. Friday.
According to police, the suspect approached the woman and displayed a firearm. He allegedly brought the woman to an area off the street and forced her to perform a sexual act on him.
Police said he then took off with the woman’s bag, which had her wallet and cellphone inside.
The woman was treated at the hospital and in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.