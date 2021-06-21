HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman got into an argument at a 7-Eleven on Long Island and knocked several items off the counter.
Now, she’s wanted for damaging food and drink packages, worth approximately $165, police say.READ MORE: Many EMTs Carrying Trauma From The Height Of The Pandemic
The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. back on June 9 inside the store on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Your First Check Is Less Than A Month Away
Police said the woman got into a dispute with an employee and knocked over the merchandise.
The employee was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Islanders Sell Out Season Tickets For Inaugural Season At UBS Arena
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.