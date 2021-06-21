CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Crime, Long Island, New York, Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman got into an argument at a 7-Eleven on Long Island and knocked several items off the counter.

Now, she’s wanted for damaging food and drink packages, worth approximately $165, police say.

READ MORE: Many EMTs Carrying Trauma From The Height Of The Pandemic

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. back on June 9 inside the store on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Your First Check Is Less Than A Month Away

Police said the woman got into a dispute with an employee and knocked over the merchandise.

The employee was not hurt.

MORE NEWS: Islanders Sell Out Season Tickets For Inaugural Season At UBS Arena

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

CBSNewYork Team