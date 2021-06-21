CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday marked another night of violence on the subway.

One attack happened around 7 p.m. on a train near the Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street station.

The 27-year-old tourist was alone on an E train when a man hit her in the face, police said. The assailant then hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle.

About a half an hour earlier, a man was slashed at the Times Square station.

There was no immediate word on any arrests.

