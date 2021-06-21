NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday marked another night of violence on the subway.
One attack happened around 7 p.m. on a train near the Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street station.READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Candidates Make Last-Minute Push For Votes Ahead Of Tuesday's Primary
The 27-year-old tourist was alone on an E train when a man hit her in the face, police said. The assailant then hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle.READ MORE: NYPD: Off-Duty Officer Attacked With Baseball Bat In Bronx; As Many As 6 Suspects Sought
About a half an hour earlier, a man was slashed at the Times Square station.MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Dance Parties, Watch Parties Feature Happy Crowds In New York City And Beyond
There was no immediate word on any arrests.