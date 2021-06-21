By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The first full day of summer will certainly be feeling like it! The heat and humidity continue today with temps climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and it stays dry for much of the day.READ MORE: Amazon's 'Prime Day' Underway; De Blasio Tell New Yorkers It's A 'Perfect Day To Keep It Local, To Buy From Your Neighborhood Stores'
By the late afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. After 4-5pm or so, the risk increases to the west and then moves eastward through the evening. The highest threat for any strong to severe weather will be to the west of the city, with damaging winds the main threat. Any storms could produce heavy rainfall as well.READ MORE: Foo Fighters Rock MSG In First Full-Capacity Show In New York City Since Most COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted
It looks to quiet down again by midnight at the latest. It stays muggy with overnight temps in the low 70s. For Tuesday, we’ll see more clouds along with scattered showers at times. It’s a transition day with humidity falling through the day as a front moves through.MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: New York Sports And Entertainment Venues Welcome Back Fans At Full Capacity
That sets us up for a beautiful couple of the days starting Wednesday… sunshine, temps in the 70s, and no humidity!