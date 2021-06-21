By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The first full day of summer will certainly be feeling like it! The heat and humidity continue today with temps climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and it stays dry for much of the day.

By the late afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. After 4-5pm or so, the risk increases to the west and then moves eastward through the evening. The highest threat for any strong to severe weather will be to the west of the city, with damaging winds the main threat. Any storms could produce heavy rainfall as well.

It looks to quiet down again by midnight at the latest. It stays muggy with overnight temps in the low 70s. For Tuesday, we’ll see more clouds along with scattered showers at times. It’s a transition day with humidity falling through the day as a front moves through.

That sets us up for a beautiful couple of the days starting Wednesday… sunshine, temps in the 70s, and no humidity!