NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new photos of two men they’re searching for after a campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed in the Bronx.

The stabbing happened Sunday on Morris Avenue in the Mott Haven section, while the volunteer was handing out campaign literature.

Later in the day, Adams tweeted a photo of the crime scene, saying the man had been working hard and volunteering every day.

“He was stabbed multiple times by an ice pick. That is one of the most dangerous weapons you can use with a stabbing,” Adams said. “He went into the surgery. We believe he has stabilized.”

A member of Team Adams — who has been working hard & volunteering every day — was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021

Many of the other mayoral contenders took to social media to offer their thoughts.

“Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric,” Andrew Yang said.

“This is horrifying news. My heart goes out to this volunteer and his loved ones. Elyse and I wish a speedy recovery,” Scott Stringer said.

“My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to fear walking down the street,” Maya Wiley added.

“Pained to hear this. Sending love to his family and thinking of the team and volunteers,” Kathryn Garcia added.

Investigators said the 42-year-old victim got into some kind of dispute before the attack.