NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was punched in the face at a Brooklyn subway station in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.
It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on June 12 at the Pacific Street D train station.
Police said the suspect punched the 44-year-old man in the face and then walked away.
The victim reported feeling pain and swelling on the left side of his face.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.