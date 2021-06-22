POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Here’s a story that may leave you itching. Homeowners and exterminators are reporting an abundance of pesky ants this season.

So what’s causing the ant invasion?

Point Pleasant residents Elise and Karl Blum have been inundated with ants in their kitchen.

“Then ants just get in every little crevice, every little place,” Elise told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Tuesday.

“They crawled right up where I was sitting. It was a little tiny hole and it was like an army,” Karl added.

Jose Machota, owner of Truly Nolan, a pest company, showed up to help and demonstrated how he treats the exterior of the house along the perimeter. He was waiting to do the service on a dry day.

“We don’t spray for ants in the house because it makes matters worse,” Machota said.

He uses bait in corners and cracks to poison the ants.

“So they come, get it, go back to the colony, feed the larvae and larvae feeds everybody else,” Machota said.

Machota said he has been getting 10 calls a day for ant issues. So, why are there so many this season?

Experts say an extremely wet winter could be to blame. Ants will make their way to higher, drier ground and try to find their way inside your home through any crack during heavy rain. Carpenter ants, especially, love the moisture and to feast on rotten wood.

And it’s not only termites and mosquitoes that are attracted to standing water. Ants are, too.

“Water is your worst enemy. Any types of leaks in the house, if there’s any type of water accumulation around perimeter of foundation,” Machota said.

And a lot of new construction could be disrupting the insects’ underground habitat. As for other advice for homeowners, Machota said to clean up those crumbs. Don’t give the ants anything extra to snack on.

Exterminators say to check and seal any cracks in the foundation of your home to create a barrier against all pests.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.