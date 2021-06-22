NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers were honored Tuesday for going above and beyond to keep New Yorkers safe.
Surveillance video from earlier this month shows a dog named Indie dashing through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.
The officers stopped traffic to make sure there were no accidents, but their efforts didn’t stop there.
One officer took to social media to help Indie find her owner.
Tuesday, they were presented with commendations.
"These fine officers went out of their way to try and save a lost dog, exemplifying our agency's commitment to protecting all New Yorkers, even the four-legged ones," said Rich Hildebrand, vice president and COO of MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
Indie’s owner thanked everyone who helped bring her home and suggested the city create an AMBER Alert system for lost dogs.